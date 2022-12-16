Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery.
Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April.
He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance and damaging property.
Judge Sarah Wright remanded Joselyn into custody and adjourned the case for sentencing on 20 January.
Joselyn is currently serving a 55-month jail sentence in HMP Doncaster for a string of burglaries committed last year.
Police were called to the cemetery on 2 May after a passer-by reported a burial site appeared to have been disturbed.
The cemetery was closed for 11 days while police investigated.
Joselyn had initially been charged with outraging public decency but prosecutors accepted his guilty pleas to the alternative charges.
