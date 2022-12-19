Rotherham: Financial abuse and exploitation service launched
- Published
Plans for a new service to help prevent people in Rotherham from becoming victims of financial abuse are set to be approved later.
A specialist investigator would be recruited to look into current and historic cases of criminal exploitation, officials said.
Figures show a total of 150 concerns around financial abuse had been raised with the council so far this year.
Rotherham Council said it hoped the service would be started by April 2023.
'Positive impact'
Financial abuse was the third highest category of abuse raised with the council's adult social care services, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A sample of eight cases in Rotherham between 2014 and 2019 resulted in a financial loss of £111,678 between the individuals and the local authority, they added.
A report to the council cabinet stated the scheme would have a "positive impact on the welfare of adults within the borough," and help the council respond to potential financial abuse at an earlier stage.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.