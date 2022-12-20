Doncaster: Steven Ling jailed for beating to death man who broke into car
- Published
A "drunk and angry" father who beat to death a man who broke into his car has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years.
Steven Ling, 38, launched a "frenzied" hour-long attack on Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, in the car park of a Doncaster pub in the early hours of 2 July.
He continued to kick and punch Mr Chojnowski even as he lay defenceless and badly injured on the ground.
Ling, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, Doncaster, was jailed for life for murder at Sheffield Crown Court.
Judge Sir Nicholas Lavender sentenced him to a minimum term of 16 years on Tuesday.
A trial heard Ling had been out drinking heavily with friends when he returned to find Mr Chojnowski inside his Audi SQ7, which he had parked earlier behind The Salutation on South Parade.
'Grief and misery'
Ling believed Mr Chojnowski, a Polish national who moved to the UK in 2014, had stolen £1,000 in cash he had left in the car.
Mr Justice Lavender told him: "It seems you were justified in that belief, but there's no justification for what you did next.
"You ended Mr Chojnowski's life and brought grief and misery to his family."
In a statement to the court read by prosecutor Richard Thyne KC, Mr Chojnowski's mother Bozena said she "still cannot come to terms with his death".
"To have to bury your own son is not the right order of things in life," she added. "I can never stop thinking of the moment he died. It never stops tormenting me."
She described her son as "respectful" and "helpful" person who avoided confrontation and had been planning to move in with her because of her deteriorating health.
Mr Chojnowski trained as a car mechanic in Poland and did temporary jobs as a fruit picker after moving to England but had been struggling to find agency work at the time of his death, the court heard.
His mother said it was unusual for him to be out as late as he was on the night he was killed.
Ling's attack left Mr Chojnowski with "catastrophic" injuries including a fractured skull, broken ribs, collapsed lungs and at least 80 external wounds.
He was found by passers-by and died later in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Nick Johnson KC, in mitigation, said Ling had acted "entirely out of character" and "in fear" after "the most stressful two years of his life".
His newborn son had been diagnosed with Down's Syndrome and his waste disposal business had begun to fail during the Covid pandemic, forcing him to sell it, the court heard.
Mr Johnson said Ling maintained he did not realise Mr Chojnowski was fatally injured when he drove away from the scene of the attack.
But Mr Justice Lavender told Ling: "You must have realised he was really seriously injured. I am sentencing you on the basis that you intended to cause him really serious harm."
Ling had admitted manslaughter but was convicted of murder last week.
