Wentworth woman dies after being hit by open lorry door
A woman hit by the rear door of a lorry which swung open as the vehicle drove along a South Yorkshire street has died, police have said.
The 65-year-old died on Thursday, nine days after she was struck by the waste transfer lorry's door on Main Street in Wentworth, Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police said a 69-year-old man also suffered head injuries in the incident at 13:50 GMT.
Officers asked anyone who saw the HGV before the incident to get in touch.
