Doncaster hit-and-run: Appeal after cyclist injured.
Police are appealing for information after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in South Yorkshire.
Officers said the cyclist was in collision with a BMW on Thorne Road in Doncaster, on Tuesday morning.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through driving without due care and attention.
He was also arrested for failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
The cyclist, a 56-year-old man, suffered broken legs and remains in hospital where his injuries are described as life-changing, police said.
The arrested man has been released under investigation, the force added.
Officers have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred shortly before 05:30 GMT at the junction with Chestnut Avenue, to get in touch.
