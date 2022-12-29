Sheffield: Project celebrates BMX track's 40th anniversary
- Published
Veteran BMX riders are being asked to dig out old photographs as part of a project to mark the 40th anniversary of a bike track in Sheffield.
Bolehills BMX track, which is nestled between the suburbs of Walkley and Crookes, opened in 1983.
Over the past four decades it has been a hangout for those seeking an adrenaline rush - including Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.
The track's story is also set to feature in a documentary.
Dave Camus, one of a number of passionate BMXers who help to maintain the track, said: "We've had world champions, Olympic medallists and even local rock stars the Arctic Monkeys grace the hallowed dirt, so thought it was about time we documented the place that holds so dear for so many people."
He said they were appealing for photographs and videos of the track, which would be shown at an event on 21 January at The Walkley Cottage.
The event would also be a chance for people to share their memories, with the submissions used as part of a short documentary charting the track's history.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.