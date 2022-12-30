Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said.
The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction.
Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago as a "ground-breaking moment" in the breeding of gelada monkeys.
Greg Clifton, in charge of primates at the park, said it had been an "extremely exciting time".
He added: "It is very early days for the youngster, but we are looking forward to seeing the new baby grow within the group at the park, and hopefully this is the beginning of many more successful births of gelada babies."
Top 5 gelada monkey facts
Gelada monkeys are the last surviving species of grazing primates
- They weigh up to 16kg (35lb)
- They are found only in the Ethiopian Highlands
- They are herbivores, eating around a quarter of their body weight in grass every single day
- The pink heart-shaped patch on their chest is a display of dominance and reproductive status for males.
- The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies them as a "least concern" species, meaning they are still plentiful in the wild. That said, habitat loss remains a concern
Source: Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The park has been working with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria on research projects for years.
The first initiative, in 2020, saw Obi and his brother Taylor - both previously of Colchester Zoo - introduced to the already established group of primates, which had never been done before.
'Social structure may change'
Mr Clifton said staff had been keeping a close watch on Feven during her pregnancy.
"When the two new breeding males were introduced, an immediate split occurred within the harem, where females on the peripheral joined the new two males," he said. "Our residents (the monkeys) are now split into a harem of 10 and a harem of five led by Obi, with the smaller group currently being subordinate.
"Now as we welcome a new baby into Obi's group, things may change again regarding the social structure within our two harems. Over the coming weeks, months and years we may start seeing females leaving (the other) group and joining Obi's."
