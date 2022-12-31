South Yorkshire Police officer charged with sexual assault
- Published
A South Yorkshire police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
PC Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, is accused of one count of sexual assault following an off-duty social event in October 2020, the force said.
The officer, who worked in training, has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is on hold pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.
He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 3 January.
Det Supt Delphine Waring, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We will continue to investigate all reports that come into us and take appropriate action."
