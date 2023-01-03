Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
- Published
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed.
Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022.
The victims, who were Albanian, were filmed eating from dog bowls during their 10-day ordeal.
Alushi and Kasinskas were sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.
The pair were arrested after armed police raided a house on Firth Park Road in the city and found the victims, one of whom had suffered "significant" burns, chained up.
Alushi and Kasinskas plotted to obtain a "substantial ransom" from their family members in Albania, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
It was after the victims were blamed for a cannabis warehouse being dismantled, South Yorkshire Police said.
'Humiliating treatment'
Videos from the house showed the victims eating from dog bowls and being made to dance while a machete-wielding man looked on.
The offences only came to light when Kasinskas boasted to a man in Lithuania that he would be shocked at his videos.
The man, who did not know Kasinskas, then reported the matter to police.
Alushi and Kasinskas pleaded guilty before their trial to two counts of false imprisonment.
CPS specialist prosecutor Samantha Davidson said the victims had suffered "humiliating treatment at the hands of their captors".
"Fortunately, the offending was uncovered, and the victims were rescued before they suffered further harm," she added.
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, of South Yorkshire Police, said it was "clear" the jailed pair were involved in organised gangs and large-scale drugs supply.
"What officers found inside that house was deeply disturbing: clear evidence two people had been kept prisoner and subjected to absolutely barbaric treatment," he said.
"Torture is the only word to describe what Kasinskas and Alushi did to one of the victims, giving him violent beatings and burning him with scalding liquid, causing significant burn injuries."
