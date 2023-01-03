Sheffield: Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle collision
- Published
A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with two other vehicles near Sheffield.
A black Mazda 2, a black Nissan Note and a black Kawasaki EX560 bike collided on the A630, between Catcliffe and junction 33 of the M1, at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.
The motorcyclist, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone who saw what happened or had dashcam footage was asked by South Yorkshire Police to get in touch.
The biker's family had been informed, officers added.
