Andrew Gosden: Arrested men still under investigation a year later
Two men arrested after a Doncaster boy vanished in London 15 years earlier remain under investigation, police say.
The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following Andrew Gosden's 2007 disappearance.
Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting off a train in London after leaving his home.
South Yorkshire Police said devices seized from the men were still under examination.
At the time of the arrests in London, police said electronics taken from the pair, aged 39 and 46, could take "six to 12 months" to analyse.
It is believed the arrests were the first in the long-running case.
The older man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children, the force said at the time.
On the day of his disappearance, Andrew skipped school and withdrew just under £200 from his bank account before buying a one-way ticket to the capital.
He was last seen on CCTV footage arriving at King's Cross Station and since then police have been unable to corroborate his movements.
The teenager's motive for travelling to London on the day he was last seen has never been established.
