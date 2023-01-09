Stannington: Work begins to move water main after gas flood
Yorkshire Water will begin work to move a section of its water main in Stannington later after miles of gas pipes were flooded following a burst.
In December, nearly 3,000 homes in Sheffield were without heating or hot water when water entered a gas main, affecting some people for two weeks.
The water company subsequently said it did not believe "water came out of our pipe" as a result of negligence.
The current pipe will be replaced and positioned away from the gas main.
Initial work will take place on Bankfield Lane and Sheldon Road to determine the course of the new water main, the firm said.
Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: "We're working to replace a section of our water main in Stannington which had a fitting dislodged in December. We are removing a length of pipe for analysis and a new water pipe will be installed away from the gas main, which was laid after the water pipe was in place."
Cadent Gas said during the incident it had removed more than a million litres of water from gas pipes in an area spanning four miles.
An independent inquiry was announced by the water company "into the cause of the incident, the impact on the gas main and the response to it".
Mr Dewis said there would be some road closures in the area and the company was "providing residents who are directly impacted by the work with detailed information".
He added: "We know this has been a difficult period for our customers in Stannington and Hillsborough, and we would encourage anyone who hasn't already applied for compensation, to do so via our website."
