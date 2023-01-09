Rotherham: Three charged over children's home sex abuse
- Published
Three men have appeared in court charged with sexually abusing two girls who lived at a South Yorkshire children's home a decade ago.
Romulad Stefan Houphoet, Absolom Sigiyo, and Jacek Brozozwski were charged as part of Operation Stovewood, an investigation into historic child sex abuse in Rotherham.
They appeared before Sheffield magistrates and were released on bail.
All three are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 6 February.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the charges relate to offences alleged to have been committed in 2011 and 2012, when the two victims were aged between 13 and 15 years old and resident in a children's home.
Mr Houphoet, aged 36 and from Burngreave in Sheffield, has been charged with four counts of rape.
Mr Sigiyo, aged 39 and from Catcliffe, Rotherham, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and witness intimidation.
Mr Brozozwski, aged 33 and from Rawmarsh, Rotherham, faces two charges of engaging in sexual activity and inciting sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.