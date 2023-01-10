Barnsley: Second Kes statue planned for town
- Published
A second artwork based on the main character from 1960s film Kes is set to be erected in Barnsley close to where the film was shot.
The sculpture of Billy Casper holding Kes is planned for Hoyland Road.
The 6.5ft (2m) work would face the former home of Barry Hines, author of A Kestrel for a Knave upon which the film was based, officials said.
A bronze sculpture of the boy and bird was unveiled in Barnsley town centre last year.
The new sculpture would be installed in a small park at the corner of Hoyland Road and Stead Lane, and made of matte black powder-coated steel, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Residents have been told they have until 27 January to comment on the plans.
