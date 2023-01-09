Conisbrough drive-by shooting victim seriously ill in hospital
A man who attended hospital with suspected gunshot injuries in South Yorkshire has prompted a police investigation.
The man, who is in his 30s, is said to have suffered the injuries in an incident in Gardens Lane, Conisbrough, on Sunday evening.
South Yorkshire Police said the man was in a vehicle when he was shot at from another vehicle.
He remains in hospital in a serious condition, the force added.
Anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage was urged to get in touch.
