South Yorkshire PC guilty of sex assault over breast photo
- Published
An off-duty police officer who pulled down a woman's top and photographed her breasts has been found guilty of sexual assault.
Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, was convicted at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.
The South Yorkshire police officer was drinking at a pub in Wath-upon-Dearne on 3 October 2020 when the offence took place, the court heard.
Hinchcliffe, who has been suspended from police duties, will be sentenced at a later date.
