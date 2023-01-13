Attempted murder arrest over Doncaster shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said a man, aged 30, suffered gunshot injuries in the incident, which happened in the Gardens Lane area of Conisbrough on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition, the force said.
A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident is being held in police custody.
Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch and have urged anyone who may have CCTV or video doorbell footage that may have captured something relevant to come forward.
