Ukrainian woman left devastated by passport theft in Sheffield
- Published
A Ukrainian refugee has been left "devastated" after her passport was stolen at a Sheffield ice rink.
Police said the 18-year-old woman was with her sister at Ice Sheffield when she left her bag on a bench and it was taken on 19 December.
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their inquiries.
Anyone who recognises him, or who has more information on the theft, is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.
Life 'disappeared'
PC Sarah Morgan said: "Her life has already been turned upside down after she left her home in Ukraine in February.
"The victim's dad drove her, her sister and mum to Moldova with nothing more than a backpack each.
"Their entire life has disappeared - her dad's business, mum's shop and home. The victim is applying to study at university and needs her passport for the process."
The incident happened at about 16:00 GMT, police said.
