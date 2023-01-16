CCTV appeal over Sheffield pub assault on off-duty officers
Four off-duty police officers have been assaulted after trying to intervene in an altercation at a Sheffield pub.
South Yorkshire Police said they were trying to calm down an incident in The Bessemer, in Leopold Street, on 15 December when they were punched.
Two men, aged 22 and 53, have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and released on bail.
The force has also issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has information about the incident is asked to get in touch.
