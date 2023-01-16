Sheffield homes evacuated as burst pipe floods streets
- Published
Homes have been evacuated and schools closed after a burst water main caused flooding in Sheffield.
Water burst through the road and gushed into houses in the Southey Green area after the pipe ruptured on Monday.
Footage showed wheelie bins floating in gardens, while fast-flowing water left roads resembling rivers.
Yorkshire Water apologised for the leak and said it was working with Sheffield City Council, firefighters and police to support those affected.
The company said "a burst on a high pressure main" in Moonshine Lane had flooded properties and caused discoloration to some customers' water supply.
One local resident told the BBC he and his partner had tried in vain to keep the floodwater out before realising "there's no point fighting it".
Jack Robinson said: "There was just water all over. It got higher than the safety gate."
He said the water had ruined the floors of his house and decking, which he had just paid £1,500 to install.
Hana Baston, 32, encountered fast-flowing floodwater as she drove her son to the dentist at about 09:00 GMT.
She said: "The concrete had lifted, you could see it was coming through the road. People's driveways were completely flooded, it was running down all the side roads. I feel sorry for the people living there, it must be awful."
The E-ACT Pathways Academy, a local primary school, was forced to close due to the flooding and asked pupils' parents to collect them as soon as possible.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We've had a burst on a high pressure main in S5, which has caused flooding to local properties and discoloured water for some customers.
"We'd like to apologise to customers impacted and thank them for their patience whilst we work on the issue.
"We've turned off the section of pipe that's burst so flood water in the area is subsiding."
Bus company First said it was diverting services in Southey Green due to the flooding.
The council has asked people to avoid the area and warned people to expect disruption on Moonshine Lane, Everingham Road, Southey Crescent, Southey Close and Raisen Hall Road.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.