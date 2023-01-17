Sheffield: Armend Xhika stabbed to death in dispute over car crash, trial told
- Published
A man was chased down and stabbed to death in a dispute over a car crash, a court has heard.
Armend Xhika, 22, was repeatedly knifed in the "indiscriminate" attack in Burngreave, Sheffield, a jury was told.
Mentor Selmani, 28, Marsid Senia, 25, and Mardov Dushku, 30, are on trial for his murder at Sheffield Crown Court.
They are also accused of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to three of Mr Xhika's friends during the alleged attack on 13 May 2021.
Two other men suspected of taking part in the killing remain on the run, the jury heard.
Prosecutor Sam Green, opening the trial on Tuesday, told the court the "unlawful and ultimately fatal" violence broke out after two groups of men met in Earl Marshal Road.
They had arranged to meet that evening to settle a dispute after Mr Xhika's Vauxhall Insignia was involved in a collision with an Audi in Rotherham earlier on the same day, the jury heard.
"This was a planned meeting between two groups of men over some grievance, on the face of it arising from a road traffic collision and a dispute over who was responsible for the damage," Mr Green said.
Mr Xhika and his friends Durim Dervisanji, Mikael Kanachi and Fatson Dushku arrived in Earl Marshal Road minutes before the defendants turned up with accomplices Eljaso and Mateo Cela, the trial was told.
Mr Green said Mr Selmani "acted as a sentry" with a weapon in both hands as the other defendants spoke with Mr Xhika's group.
CCTV footage showed the two groups talking before they "appear to get agitated" and Eljaso Cela "lunges at" Mr Xhika and sparks a violent melee, the prosecutor said.
'Indiscriminate violence'
Videos played to the jury show chaotic scenes as violence spills onto the road and into the driveways of nearby houses.
Mr Green said the footage showed the defendants' group "were the aggressors throughout" and were armed with weapons, including knives.
They used their weapons "indiscriminately" and chased Mr Xhika's group to attack them even as they tried to flee, the prosecutor told the jury.
Mr Xhika suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack, including a 4in (10cm) deep injury which passed through his chest to his back.
CCTV footage showed him collapsing on a grass verge following the attack before climbing back to his feet.
Mr Kanachi drove Mr Xhika to Northern General Hospital but he was pronounced dead at 20:37 BST.
A post-mortem examination concluded he had died of severe bleeding caused by stab wounds and had also suffered heart damage and a collapsed lung.
Mr Kanachi was also seriously injured in the alleged attack and was admitted to intensive care for several days, while Fatson Dushku suffered wounds to his head, arm and back and Mr Dervisanji needed treatment for lacerations to his arm and head.
Mr Green said it was not clear who had inflicted the fatal wound on Mr Xhika but argued each of the five suspects was responsible for his murder.
He added: "They decided, as a group, to attend the scene of the murder and inflict, at the very least, serious injury."
Mentor Selmani, of Matcham Road, London, Marsid Senia, of Burrett Street, Bradford, and Mardov Dushku, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield, each deny all four charges.
Eljaso and Mateo Cela have not been found by police following the alleged attacks, the court heard.
The trial continues.
