Broomhill crash: Man, 70, dies after being hit by car
- Published
A 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Sheffield.
The man was walking on Manchester Road in Broomhill at 13:48 GMT on Monday when he was struck. He was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday evening.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called by members of the public to reports of the collision between the man and a grey Honda CR-V.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or with any further information, is urged to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.