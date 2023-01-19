Kiveton Park meeting to be held near site of four-month fire
A public drop-in session is to be held later near a South Yorkshire industrial estate which saw a long-burning fire to discuss "the way forward" for the site.
The blaze broke out at an illegal waste store at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, near Sheffield, on 8 September and was not extinguished until January.
Some local residents previously told the BBC they were considering moving away due to the impacts of the fire.
The meeting is from 15:30-18:30 GMT at Kiveton Park & Wales Village Hall.
The Environment Agency (EA) said the meeting, at the venue on Walesmoor Avenue, gave local residents and businesses "further opportunity to ask questions", with all involved agencies represented.
An EA spokesperson said: "The drop-in session is designed to explain the work we have done and the way forward for the site."
People living near the site have shared fears it may not be the last fire at the location.
Speaking when the fire was fully extinguished, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a "substantial amount" of waste remained at the site.
"A lot of work has been done with the site owner around responsibility and maintenance," they said.
"Processes are ongoing with the EA around looking at how we've got to this position."
