Torched car damages Sheffield community football pitch
- Published
A suspected arson attack has caused "devastating" damage to a Sheffield Wednesday community football facility.
Firefighters were called to the Jubilee Sports and Social Club, in Hillsborough, after a car was driven on to the pitch and set alight on Sunday.
The facility, which cost just under a £1m, was opened earlier this year.
Marcus Brameld, from the Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme, said he was "at a loss" as to why anyone would target the facility
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, he said the attack had happened shortly after 17.30 GMT.
"They had cut through the emergency gates with bolt cutters and driven a car on and set it alight and ran off, causing quite a lot of damage to half of the pitch," he said.
The improvements to the site, paid for by the foundation through grants, include turning the grass pitch into a full size 3G pitch with floodlights.
Mr Brameld said this enabled more teams to use the pitch.
"We had a 24-team school tournament on Friday with over 200 young players," he said.
"There's a new gym, dressing rooms, it is a bit of a community hub."
Mr Brameld said the damage to the pitch would mean shutting, but he hoped they would reopen as soon as possible.
"People have rallied round," he said.
"The company that laid the pitch are sending their MD today to have a look at it for us.
"We will get it back up and running and we won't let these people defeat us."
We attend lots of deliberate fires every week, but this one hits different.— South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) January 23, 2023
A car was driven onto an astro turf pitch in Sheffield last night and set alight deliberately.
This facility is now ruined.
Know who did it? Do your bit. Tell us, anonymously:
☎️ 0800 169 5558 pic.twitter.com/ULSP3HzYyg
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted an appeal for anyone with any information about the incident to report it.
A spokesperson for the service said: "Upon arrival [firefighters] found a car had been driven onto an astro turf sports pitch and set alight.
"This was dealt with by 18.12 GMT and is thought to have been started deliberately."
