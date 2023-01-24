Sheffield: Man stabbed in failed carjacking attempt
A man has been stabbed after two men tried to steal his car in Sheffield.
The man was in his vehicle on Staniforth Road, Darnall, at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday when the men demanded he get out of the car and hand them his keys, police said.
After refusing, the men assaulted him and he suffered stab wounds to his torso and hand.
Officers said the men then fled the scene and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
South Yorkshire Police said the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
