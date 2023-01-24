Cudworth hit-and-run crash victims were father and son
Two cyclists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Yorkshire were father and son, police have said.
Dean Jones, 45, and Lewis Daines, 16, were thought to have been struck by a red VW Golf in Royston Road, Cudworth, near Barnsley, just after 21:05 GMT on Friday and died at the scene.
The driver failed to stop at the scene and the car was later found abandoned.
A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving had been released with no further action, officers said.
The man had been "eliminated" from the inquiry into the crash, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Officers asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch with the force.
