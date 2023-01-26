Paul Yates wanted over father and son hit-and-run crash in Cudworth
A man is being hunted by police after a hit-and-run crash which killed a father and son.
Dean Jones, 45, and Lewis Daines, 16, were riding bicycles when they are thought to have been struck by a car in Cudworth, near Barnsley on Friday.
The driver did not stop after the crash on Royston Road and the car was found abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton.
Police want to speak to Paul Yates, 35, and urged the public to ring 999 and not approach him if he is seen.
The South Yorkshire force said Mr Bates was also known as "Bane" or "PIP".
It has asked anyone who has spoken to him or knows where he may be staying to get in touch.
