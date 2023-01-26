Car driven into house in Penistone and then set on fire
A stolen Land Rover Discovery was driven into the front of a house in South Yorkshire and then set on fire.
Police said the vehicle ploughed into the property on Wilson Avenue in Penistone before the vehicle occupants went into the house and caused damage.
They fled in a silver estate-type car and drove along Victoria Street shortly after 18:40 GMT on Wednesday.
Det Ch Insp Ben Wood said he understood it was worrying for the community but there was no wider risk to the public.
The officer appealed for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from Wilson Avenue or the surrounding area to get in touch.
He added: "We will have an increased presence in the community over the coming days to provide reassurance, so if you have any concerns don't hesitate to stop and speak to our officers."
