Nether Edge shooting prompts police investigation
An investigation has begun after a series of shots were fired at a car in Sheffield.
The incident took place outside a house on Machon Bank in Nether Edge, in the south of the city, on Thursday night.
Eight bullet holes could be seen in the windscreen of a large black estate car. Police officers imposed a cordon which was guarded overnight.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said no-one was injured and enquiries were ongoing.
It is not known if the car was parked at the time the shooting took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
