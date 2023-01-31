End of Sheffield birth bulge could see fall in school demand - report
Demand for school places in Sheffield is declining and could lead to a surplus of supply, a report suggests.
The report to the council's education, children and families policy committee said the birth rate in the city had reduced since its peak between 2002 and 2012, when there was a 25% increase.
The births "bulge" is now affecting secondary school places which have been full since 2018, the reports says.
It adds that demand for high school places will begin to drop after 2024.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the report says that demand for school places is not spread evenly, with demand remaining high in the south-west and north-east of the city, while other areas are seeing a decline.
The report says: "Office for National Statistics forecasts suggest that the birth rate will continue to remain low with gradual year-on-year increases to the end of the decade. This increase or 'bulge' in population initially put pressure on the primary sector, but now the sector is experiencing a surplus of places.
"The current city-wide picture for secondary school places forecasts a potential deficit of places across the city from 2020-2024, reaching a high point in 2023/24, after which a surplus is forecast to develop in some parts of the city."
Expansion plans have been approved for some secondary schools while a number of primary schools are temporarily reducing the numbers of places.
The report also says secondary school pupils getting their first choice of school was higher than the national average in 2022, with the first preference level of 86.96%, compared with the national figure of 83.3%.
