Tramlines: Sheffield annual festival announces headliners
- Published
Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners and the Kaiser Chiefs are to join Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott at this year's Tramlines, it has been announced.
The Sheffield festival, now in its 15th year, will see dozens of acts perform over three days between 21 and 23 July.
Last year, 100,000 people attended the event, which has now grown to include comedy shows as well as music.
Operations director Timm Cleasby said: "This year's line-up is a cracker, with some awesome names."
Richard Ashcroft, who was part of the band The Verve, is to headline the Friday evening, while The Courteeners are on the main stage on the Saturday evening.
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, previously of The Beautiful South, are to close the festival on Sunday night.
Across the weekend, Bloc Party, Blossoms, Kate Nash, Katy B, Beabadoobee, Kaiser Chiefs and the Sugababes are all due to appear.
Regular Tramlines bookings and Sheffield bands the Everly Pregnant Brothers and Reverend and the Makers also feature.
Since beginning in 2009, the event has grown from a free inner-city festival for 35,000 in the city centre, to a larger site at Hillsborough Park, capable of hosting 120,000 people across the weekend.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.