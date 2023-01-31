Cudworth: Murder arrest in fatal hit-and-run crash inquiry
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after handing himself in to police following a hit-and-run crash in which a father and son died.
Dean Jones, 45, and Lewis Daines, 16, were riding bikes in Cudworth on 20 January when they were hit by a car whose driver failed to stop.
A man, 35, handed himself on Tuesday, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Two women from Barnsley, aged 30 and 36, were earlier arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.
All three remained in custody, officers added.
Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles said: "We're continuing to investigate this collision which has understandably left a family devastated and we're doing all we can to get them the answers they need."
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
