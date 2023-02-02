Sheffield Park Hill parking zone plan scaled back after protests
A Sheffield parking zone has been reduced in size after the plans attracted thousands of complaints.
The Park Hill plan aimed to improve the parking situation around the city's station by introducing a permit scheme.
More than 900 people objected claiming it was not necessary and expressing fears about the cost of permits and the lack of guaranteed spots for residents.
Sheffield Council said it was cutting the number of spaces the plan covered from 804 to 540.
In its proposals, the council said that some drivers currently parked on "the footway or on both sides of narrow roads".
"This can obstruct people, especially those using wheelchairs or with pushchairs, can damage pipes and cables buried in the footway and block access for larger vehicles such as a fire engine or delivery lorry," the report said.
The planned bays would have been completely on the road with enough space for vehicles to pass, causing a reduction in the current number of on-street parking spaces.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, as well as the objections raised during the consultation, a petition against the changes attracted a further 2,145 signatures.
Council officers said further consultation was needed and, if approved by the transport committee next week, the zone could be created this autumn.
If it went ahead, it would be reviewed after about a year, the council added.
