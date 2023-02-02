Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Rotherham
A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a car near Rotherham.
The man's Honda was travelling along Hellaby Lane at 05:53 GMT on Wednesday when it collided with a blue Volkswagen Golf at the junction with Stanley Tools in Hellaby Industrial Estate.
The 51-year-old, from Doncaster, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who witnessed the crash or had dashcam footage to contact them.
