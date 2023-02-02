South Yorkshire Police praised for improvements
Improvements at South Yorkshire Police have been praised by inspectors.
The force has been rated outstanding at protecting vulnerable people, preventing crime and making good use of its resources.
Six years ago the organisation was put into special measures and told to improve, but it is now ranked adequate, good or outstanding in all areas.
Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said the force had made progress because of "relentless hard work and dedication".
The force's work to help vulnerable people was highlighted in the report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
Inspectors said officers were good at safeguarding children and the force "achieved remarkable results in its approach to domestic abuse victims, keeping them safe, investigating their crimes and achieving good outcomes in court".
It was also praised for its "success in reducing crime and anti-social behaviour".
But the force needs to improve response times to incidents, the HMICFRS said.
Ms Poultney said: "We're absolutely delighted to see South Yorkshire Police recognised so positively by HMICFRS.
"However, I can assure you there will be no complacency and we have ambitions to improve even further."
She acknowledged that the report would not reflect everyone's experience of policing and warned that the force also faced financial challenges.
South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said: "The findings are hugely encouraging and recognise the significant effort and progress that have been made."
