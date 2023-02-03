Cheltenham Festival: Famous horse racing trophy stolen in Sheffield raid
A world famous horse racing trophy has been stolen by thieves during a break-in at a silversmiths in Sheffield.
The Grand Annual Steeple Chase cup was being worked on in the city ahead of next month's Cheltenham Festival.
It was stolen along with a number of other items during a burglary at Camelot Silverware, in Gibraltar Street, at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
The two-mile (3.2km) race over 14 fences is one of the oldest in UK horse racing, starting in 1834.
According to the Cheltenham Festival website it stopped in the 1860s before being revived at the start of the 20th Century and has been run on the second day of the meeting since 1913.
Last year, the cup was won by Global Citizen ridden by Kielan Woods.
