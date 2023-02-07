Barnsley: Man claims hospital changed operation after consent
- Published
A man who thought he was having an operation for carpal tunnel syndrome claimed a hospital operated on his arm for a different condition.
Mohammed Hijazi had surgery near his elbow for cubital tunnel syndrome at Barnsley Hospital in January 2022.
The 44-year-old, who also has fibromyalgia, said the procedure had left him in severe pain.
Barnsley Hospital said the issue had been "been fully investigated and the findings shared with Mr Hijazi".
Mr Hijazi said the operation has left him unable to cook, use the bathroom or play with his children and that he is completely reliant on his wife.
"She does everything for me before she goes to work, if she doesn't she comes back at lunchtime to do it for me," he said.
Mr Hijazi first experienced tingling in his wrist a few years ago.
A letter seen by the BBC from the hospital to Mr Hijazi said that a surgeon told him before the procedure that carpal tunnel decompression surgery had been incorrectly put down on the consent form.
The letter said the surgeon explained the error and told Mr Hijazi the correct surgery was cubital tunnel decompression.
Mr Hijazi disputes this and said he would never have signed the form if he knew his whole arm would be affected.
He said he now cannot manage the pain of his fibromyalgia through hot baths and that the operation has left him feeling worse than before the procedure.
"When you have no purpose for living anymore, you are just putting pressure on everybody.
"I'm putting too much pressure on my wife, it's really bad," he said.
His wife Alma said: "With fibromyalgia he had his good days, he had really bad days. On the good days when there's not that much pain he could still help at home, now he can't really help and he's relying on me for everything."
Mr Hijazi said he has to keep the heating on all day as a result of his illness and his bills have gone up.
He has filed a complaint with the hospital, which is being looked at by The Health Service Ombudsman.
A Barnsley Hospital spokesperson said: "Our Patient Advice Liaison Service has confirmed that this matter has been fully investigated and the findings shared with Mr Hijazi.
"He may pursue a course of action based on these findings, so would not want to get into further specifics at this stage."
