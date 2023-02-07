Ed Clancy: Olympic champion named new travel commissioner
Three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy has been named as the new active travel commissioner for South Yorkshire.
In his role, Clancy, from Barnsley, will work with the region's mayor, Oliver Coppard, to improve walking and cycling networks.
He said he was "honoured" to be appointed and "can't wait to get stuck in".
Clancy replaces Dame Sarah Storey, who held the post from 2019 to 2022.
He said: "I want to use my platform to break down those barriers that stop people walking or biking to get where they need to go.
"Too many of us are driving cars, that's clogging up our roads and making them more dangerous.
"South York GB's Clancy out of Games and retiresshire has some of the deadliest roads in the country and this stops people choosing to walk or ride the short distances they currently drive, which just adds to the pollution and the danger.
"If you're scared to cross the road, you'll use the car instead."
Clancy, who retired from cycling in 2021, was part of the team pursuit quartets that won gold at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016. He also won a bronze medal at London 2012 in the omnium.
Mr Coppard's office is already working to build more than 620 miles of accessible walking and cycling routes in South Yorkshire, investing £85m building the region's Active Travel network.
"Too often people don't feel safe walking or cycling because our roads are too busy and we need to change that," Mr Coppard said.
"No one's going to leave the car at home if it's easier or feels safer not to, and that's why the work Ed will do with us is so important.
"I'm sure he'll be a huge success and help us build a better connected, healthier and more sustainable South Yorkshire."
