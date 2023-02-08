Addicted Sheffield burger outlet boss stole £30k from employers
- Published
A burger bar manager who stole £30,000 from his employers to fund his addiction to drugs, alcohol and gambling has been sentenced.
Anargyros Georgallis, 30, admitted stealing the cash while he worked at the Fat Hippo burger outlet in Sheffield in 2019.
Georgallis had lived a "lifestyle of partying", Sheffield Crown Court heard.
He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and was given a compensation order.
At the time of the theft, Georgallis was responsible for handling money at the restaurant, including cashing up and collecting change from the bank.
However, the court heard he had abused his position by stealing the money and was only caught when the business owner noticed in September 2019 that no money had been paid into the company account for months.
Acted 'immaturely'
It was thought £30,000 had been taken over a period of three months, but Georgallis denied any wrongdoing to his bosses.
A search of Georgallis's bank account found £29,000 had been deposited into his account in cash in one year, prosecutor Katherine White said.
"This was a young man who, when he left Greece and came to the UK, was plunged into a lifestyle of partying," defence barrister Charlotte Noddings told the court.
He had acted "immaturely" at the time and had since said he was sorry, Ms Noddings added.
Sentencing him, Recorder Caroline Sellars said father-of-one Georgallis had become effectively addicted to alcohol, cocaine and gambling.
"This wasn't a one-off grab out of the till. There was a sustained period of time," she said.
Georgallis, of Overend Road, Sheffield, will have to pay back half the amount he stole from his employer.
He told the court he could pay back £450 a month for three years, which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.
He was also ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation
