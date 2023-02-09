Jared O'Mara: Former MP jailed over £52,000 fraud to pay drug debt
- Published
A former MP who tried to claim £52,000 of taxpayers' money to help fund his cocaine habit has been jailed.
Jared O'Mara sent fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), the body which regulates MPs' business costs and pay.
O'Mara, Sheffield Hallam MP from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, his trial heard.
He was convicted of six counts of fraud and sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday to four years in prison.
Gareth Arnold, who submitted invoices to IPSA on behalf of O'Mara, was given a 15-month jail term suspended for two years.
The court heard fake invoices worth £24,000 were rejected by IPSA and a false £28,000 contract of employment submitted by O'Mara meant the total value of the fraud was £52,000.
O'Mara was elected to Parliament for Labour in June 2017, unseating former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, but quit the party the following year and became an independent after he was suspended by the party over comments he'd posted online before becoming an MP.
Through his barrister, O'Mara apologised to the 70,000 constituents in the South Yorkshire constituency for failing to resign in October 2017, the month he was suspended by Labour.
However, Judge Tom Bayliss KC called the apology "entirely disingenuous".
"You must have realised early on that you were wholly unsuited to the role, but you carried on regardless, you brazened it out; drawing a salary, but doing little or no parliamentary work," he told O'Mara.
"You are here because you abused your position to commit fraud and you have shown not the slightest degree of remorse in respect of that."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.