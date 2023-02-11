Man arrested after driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Sheffield
A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man was killed in a three-vehicle crash.
A Ford Mondeo, Toyota Yaris and Ford Transit collided at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road in Sheffield on Friday afternoon.
The driver of the Yaris, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect had also been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taking a vehicle without consent.
He has been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are appealing for motorists who may have dashcam footage or residents with CCTV or video doorbell footage to get in touch.
