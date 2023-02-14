Anti-dog fouling powers set to be renewed in Doncaster
Powers which allow police to enforce anti-dog fouling measures in public spaces are expected to be renewed a second time.
The rules allow officers and other officials to ask people in Doncaster to clear up their dog's mess and request a dog be put on a leash.
They were brought in in 2017 and renewed in 2020.
Councillors will be told next week the number of complaints has more than halved from 432 in 2020 to 182 in 2022.
Doncaster's cabinet is recommended to renew the powers on 15 February.
A public consultation about renewing the Dog Fouling and Control Public Spaces Protection Order has received widespread support.
About 88% of the 1,532 residents who responded favoured renewing the rules, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Measures for public education and campaigns against dog fouling are also expected to be approved.
