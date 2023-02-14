Business concerns over Sheffield Clean Air Zone introduction
Small businesses say a clean air zone in Sheffield is "madness" and it is "impossible" to access council support to upgrade vehicles to avoid charges.
The scheme begins on 27 February and vehicles that do not meet Euro pollution standards will be charged £10 a day.
Sheffield City Council said grants were available to buy cleaner vehicles and exemptions could also be applied for.
But Alan Martin who runs a furniture business said the scheme was "madness".
He said the £5,000 grant on offer was "nowhere near" enough to cover the cost up upgrading three of his vans, which could cost £50,000 each.
"I do agree pollution is a problem," said Mr Martin, whose family has had the business since 1974. "But making poorer people pay, fining them for having older vehicles... isn't the way forward."
He said he was worried about the future of his company and said "it almost makes you wonder if it is pointless working out of Sheffield".
The city council said the scheme was being introduced following a legal directive from the government to bring nitrogen dioxide emissions within legal limits in the shortest possible time.
It said air pollution contributed to 500 deaths a year in Sheffield and could cause various health problems.
"Living alongside a busy road carries the same risk as passively smoking 10 cigarettes a day," it added.
'Problematic'
Owners of business vehicles can apply for exemptions from the charge until 5 June and the council also offers grants of up to £16,000 towards the cost of replacing polluting lorries and vans.
Jez Daughtry who runs a honey company, said he understood the council had been directed to bring in the measures and he had bought a £12,000 second-hand van to meet the regulations but was finding it "impossible" to access the authority's support schemes.
"I'm just sick to death of the whole thing," he said. "I can't get in touch with anybody to help to work out how we apply for this now."
Dr Sam Chapman, from the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said a number of businesses had raised concerns about the notice they had been given and called for a clearer application process for grants.
He described the offer of partial help to cover the cost of replacing vehicles as "problematic" but said the changes were necessary to reduce "highly polluting vehicles on our streets".
"There's some concerns from businesses in terms of can they get them in time, how will this actually work for them," he added.
"There are individual businesses that are unfortunately more impacted than others in this transition."
Mazher Iqbal, co-chairman of the council's transport committee, said: "We empathise with those affected and acknowledge their concerns.
"The package we secured from government includes financial support to upgrade or replace vehicles to meet the Class C charging zone restrictions and the opportunity to apply for an exemption, if eligible.
"It is crucial that those who think they may be affected check whether their vehicle is compliant on the online vehicle checker. If it is, we urge them to get in contact and see if financial support is available to them to upgrade or replace their vehicle."
