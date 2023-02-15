New £9.2m Barnsley youth centre for derelict site
A new £9.2m youth centre is to be built in Barnsley town centre on the site of a former electricity depot.
The two-storey building on Schwabisch Gmund Way will house a sports halls, arts and crafts rooms, dance studios and music recording facilities as well as a rooftop football pitch.
Youth charity OnSide, which is setting up the project, said the scheme will create up to 70 jobs.
It will open seven days a week for young people aged between eight and 19.
The centre will also have a café providing hot meals for £1.
Barnsley Council is contributing £4.5m with additional funding from online retailer ASOS, who are giving £1.2m, and other local businesses and organisations.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a further contribution from the government's levelling up fund will provide an activity park next to the Youth Zone, including a skate park, bike track, new active routes and play spaces.
Trevor Cave, cabinet member for children's services, said he was "delighted" the project was going ahead.
"The Youth Zone will bring outstanding opportunities for our young people to develop their skills, talent and creativity, have fun with friends, and enjoy nutritious affordable food," he said.
"We're incredibly proud of our newly redeveloped town centre and the Youth Zone will be an absolutely fantastic addition."
The scheme was approved unanimously with cross party support.
Last month it was announced that other youth projects in Barnsley have been awarded more than £10m from the government's levelling up fund.
