More than £220m to be spent on social housing
More than £220m will be spent on building and improving a city's social housing.
As part of the plans £32m will be spent buying 232 private properties in Doncaster.
The city council will borrow £26m to fund the purchases
Rents for council tenants will rise by 7% to raise £6.2m towards the programme.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, most of the new homes will be managed by the council's housing provider St Leger Homes.
Senior councillors approved the plans on Wednesday and they will be discussed at a full council meeting on 27 February, a council spokesperson said.