Langsett Reservoir: Government to rule on parking charges
The government is to rule on a row over plans to introduce parking charges at a South Yorkshire beauty spot.
Yorkshire Water wants to install payment machines and cameras at Langsett Flouch car park, which is used by visitors to Langsett Reservoir.
But its application was rejected by planners in Barnsley in October, who said the move would be "inappropriate".
The company has appealed against it and it will be considered by a government inspector.
Langsett, which is popular with walkers, is one of four reservoirs where Yorkshire Water has proposed a trial of scrapping free parking.
Charges would begin at £1 for an hour and rise to £5 for day. Drivers would also be able to buy a £30 year-long pass.
The water company said the fees would help fund rangers, nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities.
Residents and business owners have raised concerns the charges may lead to drivers leaving their cars on grass verges or in parking spaces on the A616 Manchester Road, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Opponents have also claimed the fees would put people off visiting the reservoir to enjoy the "stunning area of natural beauty".
The council's planning department rejected Yorkshire Water's application on the grounds it would "represent inappropriate development" within the green belt.
It raised particular concern about a proposed a 13ft (4m) pole for the camera.
The government has the power to overturn the council's decision.
Yorkshire Water said it was "working through the planning process" to agree details for the proposed car parking charges and infrastructure.
The Peak District National Park Authority has approved plans for charges at another nearby car park at Langsett Barn.
