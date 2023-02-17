Police issue CCTV appeal over Sheffield football disorder
- Published
Police have issued CCTV images of five men they want to speak to after trouble flared between football supporters in Sheffield.
Several men were punched and bottles and other missiles were thrown after a match between Sheffield United and Birmingham City on 1 October, South Yorkshire Police said.
The incidents are said to have happened in the London Road and Hill Street area between 17:00 and 17:45 GMT.
Witnesses are asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.