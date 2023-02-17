Barnsley prison officer denies terrorism charges
- Published
A prison officer has denied possessing extreme right-wing material.
Ashley Neil Sharp, 42, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disseminating a terrorist document at Sheffield Crown Court.
He also pleaded not guilty to possessing a document containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Mr Sharp of Cudworth, Barnsley, told the judge "I believe I am innocent."
He was given conditional bail and will appear at the same court again for his trial on 2 May.
A previous hearing heard how the dissemination charge relates to an allegation he posted a link to a file entitled Mr BondMusic to an extreme right-wing channel named The White Stag Athletics Club.
Mr Sharp was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, assisted by South Yorkshire Police, in May, following an investigation into online activity related to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.