South Yorkshire man convicted of killing next-door neighbour
- Published
A man has been found guilty of killing his next-door neighbour.
Police found 45-year-old Lee Phillips with extensive head injuries at his home in South Road in High Green, Sheffield, in January 2021.
Mr Phillips' partner told officers he had been "beaten up" by neighbour William Parr.
Parr claimed he acted in self-defence, but was convicted of manslaughter after a week-long trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
A post-mortem examination found that Mr Phillips died as a result of a bleed to the brain caused by a catastrophic blow.
There were no injuries on his hands or knuckles to suggest that he punched or assaulted Parr, police said.
'Incredibly upsetting'
Temporary Det Insp Adam Watkinson said: "My thoughts are with Mr Phillips' loved ones as we reach the conclusion of legal proceedings.
"I know that hearing evidence of how he died... will have been incredibly upsetting and I commend them for their strength, and for supporting the Major Crime Unit with our enquiries.
"Ultimately, no police investigation or court hearing will ever bring their loved one back and can never undo the grief that Parr's thoughtless actions that night set in motion.
"His anger and violence have caused unimaginable pain and sorrow and I am pleased with the verdict reached by the jury."
In a statement, Mr Phillips' partner thanked police and prosecutors.
"Today has been a long time coming," they said.
"Me and my family feel justice has been served despite still suffering our grief. This is something I will never forget and must live with for the rest of my life."
Parr, 27, of School Road in High Green, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a date yet to be fixed.
