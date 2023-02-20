Sheffield Council backs plans to redevelop steelworks site
- Published
Sheffield Council has approved plans for a redevelopment of the former Outokumpu steelworks which campaigners say will be "bigger than Meadowhall".
It comes after the site, next to the M1, was closed in 2009, causing the loss of around 230 jobs.
Councillors clashed over the proposal in a meeting last week before narrowly voting to approve the plans.
A spokesperson for the developer said it was an "unbelievable opportunity" to bring jobs back to the derelict site.
This application was only for enabling works including access, drainage, flood mitigation and landscaping on 14 hectares of land at Blackburn Valley near Meadowhall.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the site was cleared in 2011 and has since seen antisocial behaviour.
There were 30 objections to the plans, including from the Trans Pennine Trail, Sustrans Sheffield, Cycle Sheffield, the Campaign to Protect Rural England, the Brendan Ingle Foundation, three local councillors and Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge.
There was also an online petition against the plans submitted by Love Wincobank, with 408 signatures.
Concerns included issues around traffic, air pollution, disruption to the Trans Pennine Trail and that the area could instead be used as a green space for nature.
Councillor Sophie Wilson, who voted against it, said: "It feels like we are being asked to make a very big decision with very little evidence of what is to come next. I understand why that is and the laws around it, but I share concerns about active travel. I grew up in S9, and when I lived there, there were far more areas to cycle, play and walk with outdoor space… It's all gone now, it's very sad.
"I do think something needs to be done with this land… But I do think the residents of that area have over the past few decades been continually asked to give up something for the greater good of the city, for example employment and industry."
She also raised concerns about the site contributing to poor air quality and said "no amount of jobs" would make up for the 500 premature deaths a year associated with dirty air in Sheffield.
Councillor Bob McCann, who voted in favour, said: "I don't see what all this waffling about what might be, what could be, what should be is about - we don't know what is going to come up in the future. What we have is a planning application in front of us now, we have got to make a decision on that.
"What we are talking about is a private company that is going to invest money into a derelict site to improve it from what it is now. It could be made into a nice green space but where is the money going to come from for that? It's not going to happen.
"If we turn this down, this will go to appeal, and given the response we have had so far from the planning inspector, it's going to get turned over and the council will no doubt end up having a bill to pay. Let's live in the real world."
The vote was five against, four in favour and one abstention.
